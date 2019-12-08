Niko Kovac remains coy about links to Everton job - report

As Duncan Ferguson steadied the ship at Goodison Park and watched his beloved Everton beat Chelsea 3-1, another manager was looking on from the crowd.

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac was in attendance, but has been quick to pour cold water on any rumours that he'll be watching Everton from the dugout soon enough.

In fact, according to Goal, Kovac is taking a break from management, and is only in the UK to watch some games. As well as Everton's victory, he was also due to watch his former Croatia team-mate Slaven Bilic's West Brom side take on Swansea in the Championship.

Perhaps more interesting is the fact that Kovac will also be attending the London derby between Arsenal and West Ham on Monday night, with Goal also reporting his representatives have already been in touch with Arsenal to make them aware he would be interested in taking over from Unai Emery at the Emirates.

Kovac led Bayern Munich to a league and cup double in his first season in charge at the club, but left by mutual consent after a 5-1 defeat at the hands of his former club Eintracht Frankfurt in November.

As for Everton, a shock return for David Moyes is still being spoken about. The Scot is apparently the preferred option for chairman Bill Kenwright, though less attractive among the fanbase, and had reportedly held preliminary talks already.

Other names mentioned have been Carlo Ancelotti, currently struggling at Napoli; River Plate's highly rated Marcelo Gallardo, who may well be a free agent after the Argentina Cup Final; and Vitor Pereira, who currently manages Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League and was considered for the role when David Moyes left the club in 2013.

