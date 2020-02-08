Dimitar Berbatov explains why Odion Ighalo will be a success at Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Odion Ighalo to excel as Manchester United's new No.9.

The Red Devils completed the loan signing of the Nigeria international from Shanghai Shenhua last week.

Ighalo is expected to provide cover for the injured Marcus Rashford, who is currently sidelined with a back problem.

Many expressed surprise at the addition of a player who has been plying his trade in China for the last two years.

But former United striker Berbatov believes the former Watford frontman will prove to be an astute signing.

"I think it's a good move for United because Ighalo has played in the Premier League, and did well with Watford, so he will know what to expect," he told Betfair.

"He's scored plenty of goals in China and his record for Nigeria is impressive too. I want to see him play as soon as possible because I'm curious to see how he will fit in to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

“Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both like to cut in from the left so United have arguably lacked a natural No.9 this season. That's what Ighalo should give them and I will be interested to see how they play with him in the side.

“I liked Ighalo's interview in which he said how happy he was to move to Old Trafford. He was so keen that he told his agent he would accept a pay cut. It's great to see United sign a player who is passionate about the club. They need players like that.”

United also brought Bruno Fernandes to the club during the January transfer window, paying an initial £46.5m to capture the midfielder from Sporting CP.

And Berbatov says he was impressed with the Portugal international in his maiden United appearance last weekend.

"Bruno Fernandes performed well on his debut against Wolves. He will need a few games to get used to the rhythm of the team but the Portuguese midfielder showed that he's an intelligent player, with an eye for a killer pass and powerful shot.

“As he grows into his role, I can see Fernandes controlling games. But there were a couple of incidents that suggested he needs to work on the physical side of his game. The Premier League is the most physical league, much tougher than the Portuguese league and faster too.

“The signs are good for Fernandes and I am looking forward to United's next match, following the winter break, to see how he slots into United's system and if he can add creativity.”

