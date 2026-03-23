'I don't like it' Manchester United star's agent on role of his client under Michael Carrick

Since taking over as Manchester United interim head coach in January, Michael Carrick has more than steadied the ship at Old Trafford.

Under Ruben Amorim, the club was heading to another deeply disappointing Premier League finish, but since the former England midfielder took charge, the club have lost just once in the league and head into the international break comfortably sitting in the Champions League places.

And while Manchester United fans have every right to be satisfied with the way this season has been turned around, as the old saying goes, you can’t please all of the people all of the time.

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Manchester United star’s agent hits out

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One player who looks to have benefited from Carrick’s arrival in the Old Trafford dugout is Benjamin Sesko, who has scored five goals in his last eight appearances for the club.

This came following a slow start for the Slovenian following his €85 million move from RB Leipzig in the summer, as he netted just twice before the turn of the year.

Sesko joined Manchester United in a €85 million deal last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the goal column is starting to tick over, the nature of the 22-year-old’s role in the side has been put into question by his own representative.

In recent weeks, Sesko has become something of a super sub, with Carrick leaning on the forward’s ability to come off the bench and provide game-changing goals.

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But that has not pleased his agent, Elvis Basanovic who has spoken to Slovenian outlet Arena Sport, as per Ekipa, about Sesko’s current role - and in particular that ‘super sub’ label.

"If you ask me about this name, I don't like it,” he said. “I like 'super striker' much more. I think Benjamin is a super striker.

“He has started 13 games this year, coming off the bench in 13 games. He scored half of his goals when he started the game and half when he came off the bench.

Sesko has netted nine times in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We can see that he is a complete striker and Benjamin is someone who deserves the name 'super striker’.”

In FourFourTwo’s view, it’s understandable that Sesko’s agent has come out to bat for him, as that’s literally his job. But if you compare where Manchester United are now compared to when Carrick took over, you simply can’t argue with the interim bosses’ methods.

If utilising Sesko as a game-changing substitute is helping the Red Devils win points and seeing the Slovenian score goals, then it would be negligent of Carrick to change this approach. And should the goals keep coming, then Basanovic will ultimately benefit, as Sesko will no doubt look to build on a promsing first campaign in English football and kick on in terms of minutes next season.