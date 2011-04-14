Owl-kicking defender banned for booting opponent

Pereira's defender Luis Moreno will miss the rest of the Apertura championship's 18-match round-robin phase following an incident during a 2-1 defeat at Deportivo Cali last weekend.

The Panamanian was shown a straight red card for kicking Cali's Pablo Andres Escobar in the midriff when he was lying on the ground after being fouled.

Moreno must also pay two fines totalling 731,973 Colombian pesos ($402.3), according to the latest list of sanctions posted on the league governing body Dimayor's website.

Seven weeks ago, Moreno caused an outrage when he kicked an owl in a match at Atletico Junior in Barranquilla. The bird, which died later, was regarded as a Junior mascot. It was by the touchline having been hit by the ball.

The incident infuriated home fans and animal rights groups and shocked television viewers. The Dimayor suspended Moreno for two matches and fined him around $560.