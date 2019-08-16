Ozil and Kolasinac poised for Gunners return

Arsenal could welcome back Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Burnley.

The pair were the victims of an attempted car-jacking last month and did not travel to Newcastle last weekend as the police investigate “further security incidents”.

Head coach Unai Emery is confident they will be fine if called upon against the Clarets, although back and leg bruising could see Granit Xhaka miss out, with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe (all groin), and Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding (both knee) absent.

Left-back Charlie Taylor could return to the match-day squad for Burnley but Danny Drinkwater is unlikely to be considered just yet.

An injury at the start of pre-season left Taylor playing catch-up, and new boy Erik Pieters seized his opportunity in last weekend’s win over Southampton, while Burnley have arranged two reserve matches next week with the aim of giving Chelsea loanee Drinkwater some game time.

Winger Robbie Brady (ribs) and midfielder Steven Defour (calf) remain sidelined.

Provisional Arsenal squad: Leno, Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Sokratis, Chambers, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Elneny, Willock, Ceballos, Mkhitaryan, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Provisional Burnley squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Cork, Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Barnes, Wood, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell.