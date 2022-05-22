Pep Guardiola invites Manchester United fans to Manchester City title parade

Manchester United fans will be "welcome" at Manchester City's victory parade if their rivals win the title, says Pep Guardiola.

The City boss was speaking before the final day of the season, as his side host Aston Villa knowing three points will see them retain their Premier League crown.

"So United like City more than Liverpool?" Guardiola jokingly asked journalists on Saturday. "I didn't know this..."

He continued his pre-match wisecracking by inviting United supporters to any title celebrations.

"[They are] welcome if they want to join in the streets," he quipped - but on one condition: "they have to wear a blue shirt".

"Are you sure? So United like City more than Liverpool...I didn't know this!" 😂#MCFC boss Pep Guardiola says he was 'wrong' to say everyone in the country wants Liverpool to win the Premier League 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wueuh1KiB6May 22, 2022 See more

Funnily enough, it's hard to see any United fans taking Guardiola up on his invite (although they won't even have the choice if City slip up and Liverpool beat Wolves to snatch the title...).