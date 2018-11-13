Pogba: Coming home to United was the best feeling ever

Paul Pogba insists it was "the best feeling ever" to return to Manchester United, despite reports he is interested in leaving the club once more.

The France international signed for United in 2016 for an initial fee of £89.3million, a world record at the time, four years after he left the club to join Juventus on a free transfer.

Pogba has always maintained he feels at home at Old Trafford but reports of a difficult relationship with manager Jose Mourinho have led to the midfielder being linked with moves away, possibly to Barcelona or old club Juve.

However, Pogba has underlined how happy he was to rejoin United, suggesting another departure is not in his thoughts.

"When I came back to United, it was the best feeling ever," he told Inside United.

"I came back home. I always dreamed of playing for United, to have many games and score goals. Nothing had really changed, except for maybe the team and the manager, but the rest of the club was the same.

"I just came back home, it was like I didn’t really leave – I just went on holiday! It was a great feeling to come back home.

"It was great to come back, to feel the air of Manchester. That has never changed."