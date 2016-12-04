Pogba hits out at 'distorted' holiday claim

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hit out at the "distorted" media reports relating to his time at Juventus.

Pogba spent four years in Turin, winning the Serie A title each season, before returning to Old Trafford for a world-record fee in August.

He is reported to have said his departure and subsequent return was "like I went on holiday and just came back. Seriously. Nothing really changed. I'm the same person".

The France international claims his words have been twisted and issued a response hours after United's 1-1 draw at Everton on Sunday.

He wrote on Facebook: "Everything can be distorted.

"A few days ago I was asked how I feel about the CITY of Manchester and not about clubs.

Posted by Paul Labile Pogba on Sunday, 4 December 2016

"One of the reasons why I chose to come to Manchester United is because it's where I spent my childhood and it feels like going back home.

"Juventus is the most important club of my professional career so far. On the other hand, I am willing to prove more and working for that here.

"I am very grateful and happy for the love, trust and opportunity Juventus gave me. They played a crucial role in making me the player I am today.

"In Juventus I developed and learned and I will always be thankful for that.

"I do not like or accept that my words are wrongly interpreted so let me be clear:

"Juventus has a special place in my heart, the tifosi [fans], the club and the city. They made me feel at home, always supported me and are fantastic.

"At the same time, Manchester United is my childhood home and the club always had a special place in my heart. I will do my best to be successful here, make my club and fans proud of me and make my dreams come true.

"I am a positive person.

"Negative things are interpretations of negative people who clearly do not know who I am or what I am made of."