Pogba misses United training ahead of Sevilla clash

Paul Pogba is a doubt for Manchester United's Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Sevilla after missing training.

The midfielder missed Saturday's 2-1 home Premier League win over Liverpool after sustaining a thigh injury.

And Pogba did not appear for Monday's session at the AON Training Complex at Carrington as United prepare for the return leg after a 0-0 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Daley Blind also missed training, but Eric Bailly did take part despite an injury scare on Saturday.

Asked after the win over Liverpool if Pogba would be available for Sevilla, manager Jose Mourinho said: "I don't know.

"It was contact with a player in the last minute of the training session [on Friday]. If I finished the session one minutes before it wouldn't have happened."