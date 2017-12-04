Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal

Paul Pogba will miss the Manchester derby on Sunday after Manchester United decided not to appeal against the red card he received in the win at Arsenal.

The France international was sent off for a challenge on Hector Bellerin in the 74th minute of United's 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking on Monday, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed Pogba will play in the Champions League match against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday but would not say if they would try to have the red card rescinded.

However, the club had only until 1300 local time to lodge an appeal against Andre Marriner's decision with the Football Association and Omnisport understands they have declined to do so.

It means Pogba will be suspended for three Premier League fixtures: against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, the home game with Bournemouth on December 13 and the trip to West Brom on December 17.

The red card was viewed by some as a harsh decision, with Pogba planting his studs on the left leg of Bellerin as the Arsenal full-back stretched it behind him in an attempt to win the ball.

Mourinho admitted after the match that Pogba was "very frustrated", adding: "Everyone knows Paul is a clean player and it was not his intention at all."

The former Juventus midfielder was seen applauding as he left the pitch, prompting suggestions he could face further FA action if it was decided the action was sarcastically aimed at the referee.

However, Omnisport understands Marriner did not include the clapping in his official match report.