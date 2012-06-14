Polanski and Perquis return to training

Midfielder Polanski is recovering froma bruised knee while defender Perquis (pictured) suffered a cut shin in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Russia.

Defensive midfielder Dariusz Dudka, who has strained stomach muscles, did not train on Thursday and will face a fitness test ahead of the game with the Czechs in the southern city of Wroclaw.

It remains unclear if coach Franciszek Smuda will opt to leave him out in favour of a more attacking formation.

All signs from the Polish camp were that Smuda is happy to stick with similar tactics he deployed against Russia, where the Poles soaked up Russian attacks before hitting Dick Advocaat's men on the break.

Smuda used former centre-back Dudka as an extra defensive option in that game but many Polish commentators are lobbying for a more attacking line up against the Czechs.

"I do not think the Czechs will sit back and play for a draw. We are not afraid of this because the Czechs feel much better coming forward, they feel better when they can win the ball further away from their own goal," assistant coach Hubert Malowiejski told reporters. "Qualifying showed that clearly."

Co-hosts Poland, who have two points from two games, must win to qualify for the quarter-finals. Russia top the group with four points, ahead of the Czech Republic with three. Greece prop up the group with one point.