Portugal vs France live stream: how to watch the UEFA Nations League wherever you are in the world

Nations League holders Portugal will have designs on retaining the trophy this campaign, but first they must qualify for the Finals by finishing top of Group A3.

That is the position Cristiano Ronaldo and co. occupy at present, having won three and drawn one of their first four matches. France have the same record, though, and an away win at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon would put the world champions in pole position to advance with one game remaining. This is not quite a winner-takes-all encounter but the victors will be heavy favourites to qualify for the four-team tournament.

Portugal are now unbeaten in more than a year, and they have the edge in the group thanks to a superior goal difference. They showed tremendous resilience in a 0-0 draw in France last month and will be quietly confident of at least avoiding defeat by Didier Deschamps' side again here. A counter-attacking approach could suit Portugal, with France obliged to play on the front foot as they seek the win they need to climb above their upcoming opponents in the table.

France have not lost since a surprise 2-0 reverse against Turkey in June of last year. They have played some scintillating football at times in recent months - not least in a 7-1 thrashing of Ukraine - but will need to show balance between attack and defence in Lisbon this weekend. Deschamps has at times been criticised for a tendency towards caution, but it would also be a mistake for les Bleus to go too gung-ho early on in Saturday's game.

Deschamps could stick with a front three of Anthony Martial and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Antoine Griezmann, with the former pair playing as split strikers like they did in the 2-1 victory over Croatia last time out. N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are pushing for recalls in midfield, while Hugo Lloris will win his 119th cap between the sticks.

Ronaldo has now scored 101 goals for his country and has Ali Daei's international record of 109 in his sights. He will be supported in attack by at least two of Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and Joao Felix.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports week pass here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

Fancy a flutter on Portugal v France?

Portugal are currently priced at 33/20 for the win by 888Sport. Netting you a £16.50 profit from a £10 bet.

What's more, 888Sport are offering new customers Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus as their welcome bonus to you.

New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Meanwhile, France are generously placed at 15/8 for the win by Betfair. That'll score you £18.75 profit on a £10 stake.

Betfair are currently offering new customers Up to £100 in Free Bets to welcome you on board.

New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

If you're looking to boost the odds a bit, Bet365 are offering 9/1 on Portugal to win 2-1 (£90 profit on £10 bet) and 10/1 on France winning by the same score (£100 profit on a £10 bet).

Bet365 welcome new users with Up to £100 in Bet Credits

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+ T&C apply. Gamble Responsibly

Use a VPN to watch an Portugal vs France live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

OTHER GUIDES

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the worldChampions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the worldBarcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the worldReal Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com