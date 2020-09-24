ProChance youngsters take on Sheffield United in a bid to launch professional careers

Being told you aren't good enough is the moment every young football player fears more than anything. But that doesn't have to be the end of the line.

ProChance helps young players who have been let go by clubs, and those that haven't yet been given a chance in the game, an opportunity to prove their worth. The project gives talented young players a platform to earn themselves a professional football contract, and this Saturday sees a select team take on Sheffield United's U18s in an exhibition match at St. George's Park.

The behind closed-doors fixture will be streamed live on the ProChance Football YouTube channel, as top scouts are invited to tune-in and bag their club an undiscovered gem. You're invited to watch too, with the game (including full live commentary) free to watch to regular football fans. Kick off is at midday, Saturday September 26. So why not tune in and give the lads your full support? You never know, you might just discover the next Raheem Sterling or Phil Foden before your mates.

In partnership with FourFourTwo, the kits worn by the ProChance team will be adorned with the logo of the world's biggest football magazine.

ProChance aims to become an established and sustainable recruitment source of players to the football industry. They only work with the very best players, who are scouted each year by top scouts. Only the best earn their place in the project.

The only way into a ProChance football showcase event – and the chance of a pro contract – is through their assessment process. Events take place around the UK with selected talent.

(Image credit: ProChance)

ProChance are actively looking for the next player who is capable of earning a contract at a pro club. If you think you’ve got what it takes, or know someone in such a position, fill in the form here now.

For more information, head to www.yourprochance.com

