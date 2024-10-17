PSG bidding to secure WHOPPING transfer for wantaway Liverpool star: report

PSG want to lure one of Liverpool's most talented stars to France.

The Ligue 1 champions have a huge hole to fill following the departure of Kylian Mbappe in the summer, with the 25-year-old securing his dream move to Real Madrid. Luis Enrique's side did splash out close to £60m for Joao Neves and the same fee for Desire Doue from Rennes.

But when it comes to finding an attacker to replace the constant flow of goals Mbappe brought to the club, PSG are still struggling, but have their sights set on one man who knows a thing or two about finding the back of the net.

PSG want to buy Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, with his contract running down

Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, PSG want Mohamed Salah this summer and are willing to open negotiations as early as January in order to secure a deal. Enrique is said to be a huge fan of the Egyptian, given his successes with Liverpool in the Premier League.

The report also states how Salah is torn between a move to PSG and a switch to Saudi Arabia, given the interest previously shown in him. Al-Ittihad are said to have offered a fee of £150m for him last summer.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah has enjoyed a superb start to the new campaign, scoring six goals in ten games for the Merseysiders in all competitions. He also already has five assists to his name too.

Arne Slot has started the Egyptian in every Premier League game so far during his tenure at Anfield, snubbing summer signing Federico Chiesa in the process.

"It's the same boring answer as always," Slot told reporters before the international break when asked about Salah's future.

"I could really understand if you ask me this once every two weeks but if you ask me this after two or three days again then you still get the same answer and people feel that I'm boring them! So, try it after the international break again!"

In FourFourTwo's view, Salah is already 32 and if he fancies making an easy couple of million before he calls time on his career, a move to the Middle East looks the most lucrative option at present.

Whilst PSG are said to be offering a three-year package, it is clear Liverpool won't be able to match the same salary demands, so we may now be seeing the final season of Salah in the Premier League.