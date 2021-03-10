PSG v Barcelona live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

PSG v Barcelona live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 10 March, 8.00pm GMT

Barcelona require a miraculous comeback to overturn a 4-1 first-leg deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie with PSG.

Of course, the Catalan club have history in this area. In 2017 they lost the first instalment of the two teams’ last-16 clash 4-0 at the Parc des Princes, only to bounce back in the second leg with a sensational 6-1 victory over the French side. Neymar was the star of the show on that occasion, before swapping Barcelona for Paris a few months later. Four years on and it would perhaps be an even more impressive feat were the Blaugrana to somehow advance to the quarter-finals of this season’s competition at PSG’s expense.

Kylian Mbappe delivered a superb performance at the Camp Nou last month, scoring three times as Mauricio Pochettino’s side eased to victory. Barcelona were outclassed on the night, and their failure to keep a handle on Mbappe looks set to cost them their place in the Champions League. Elimination this week would extend Barca’s run without an appearance in the final of this tournament to six seasons.

Barcelona will need Lionel Messi to deliver a masterclass if they are to somehow progress to the next round. Ronald Koeman’s side have actually been in excellent form domestically, having won nine of their last 10 matches in La Liga. Barcelona also mounted a successful second-leg comeback against Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey last week, but this is a much tougher task.

Neymar has been fighting hard to be fit for Wednesday’s game, having missed the win at the Camp Nou with an abductor injury. The Brazil international could be named in the matchday squad, but Pochettino will be wary of rushing him back too soon, particularly as PSG are not as comfortable in the Ligue 1 title race as they usually are at this stage of the season. Elsewhere, Moise Kean will miss out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

