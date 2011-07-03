PSV sign Strootman and Mertens
By app
ROTTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven have signed Utrecht players Dries Mertens and Kevin Strootman (pictured) on a five-year deal, the Dutch league club said on Sunday.
Midfielder Strootman, 21, joined Utrecht in January from second division Sparta Rotterdam and also made his debut in the Dutch team, while 24-year-old winger Mertens won his first cap for Belgium last season.
According to media reports, PSV will pay Utrecht a transfer fee of 13 million euros.
