Pundit makes bold Liverpool prediction on when Reds can snatch the title away from Arsenal
Liverpool could build up an unassailable Premier League lead this week
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has revealed what he believes Liverpool need to do to wrap up the Premier League title this month.
The Reds unexpectedly crashed out of the FA Cup at the weekend in a narrow 1-0 loss to Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle, but it’s not all doom and gloom for Arne Slot’s side.
According to Merson, the Merseysiders are just one step away from getting their hands on the Premier League trophy this season.
Title-deciding game for Liverpool laid down by Paul Merson
The ex-Arsenal star has revealed the game he thinks Liverpool can start engraving their name on England’s premier silverware, should they pick up the three points.
With the Gunners being the most likely chasers, six points behind in second place, Merson believes this week could be the third competition his former side crash out of in under a month, after defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle United in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, respectively.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: "They’ve [Arsenal] got two [trophies left to win], one they could be out of by Wednesday night in my opinion. If Liverpool win at Everton, that’ll be nine points clear with 15-odd games left.
“They’d have to lose four of them, which I think would be impossible. To me, it comes down to Wednesday."
The Merseyside derby is being held this week after it was called off in December due to safety concerns amid Storm Darragh.
Alongside EFL Cup and Champions League duties, Liverpool still have the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal themselves to play in the Premier League.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a win at Goodison Park would certainly solidify the Reds’ place in the driving seat at the top of the table, but it feels a little too early for them to start putting their feet up.
Arsenal have the chance to deliver Liverpool one of those required losses, with the Anfield outfit facing seven of the current top 10 to see out the season.
Still fighting on three fronts, it’s not unimaginable that the Reds have a wobble – but there’s no doubting a nine-point lead would put them in a very strong position.
Liverpool take on both Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers this week when Premier League action returns.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
