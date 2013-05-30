Rayo reward Jemez with contract extension
Rayo Vallecano coach Paco Jemez has agreed a contract extension which ties him to the Madrid-based side until June 2015, the La Liga club said in a statement on Thursday.
Jemez, 43, joined tiny Rayo in June last year after they narrowly avoided relegation on the last day of the season, and has guided them into challenging for a place in the Europa League for next year.
Rayo host Athletic Bilbao in their last game of the campaign on Saturday, and lie eighth in the standings with 52 points from 37 games.
