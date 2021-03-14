Real Madrid transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out amid rumours of return

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is fully focused on Juventus as rumours about a potential return to Real Madrid intensify.

The Serie A giants were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto earlier this week.

Juventus have now been eliminated from the competition at the last-16 stage in each of the last two seasons.

In Ronaldo’s debut campaign at the Allianz Stadium, Juve were defeated by Ajax in the quarter-finals.

The Bianconeri brought the Portugal international to the club to try and get them over the line in the Champions League.

Despite dominating Serie A, Juventus have lifted the European Cup on only two occasions.

However, despite the presence of Ronaldo - a five-time Champions League-winner - Juventus have actually gone backwards in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

And after the club’s latest failure, the 36-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turin.

Ronaldo is under contract until 2022 and Juventus could try and cash in on him this summer.

A return to Real Madrid has been mooted as a possibility, but Ronaldo took to Instagram to state that he is only thinking about his current employers.

"More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet... true champions never break!” he wrote .

"Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.

"It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I!

“History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work.

"And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success."

Meanwhile Andrea Pirlo refused to be drawn on the rumours linking Ronaldo with the exit door.

“Ronaldo is fine. It’s natural he is disappointed by what happened the other night, as is everyone. He trained well and has recovered to play tomorrow night," he said.

“It’s natural there are rumours after the elimination, as he is the most important player in the world along with Lionel Messi. He has always done well for us, scoring 90-odd goals and more than proved his worth.

“The project started in recent years planned the enrichment of the squad with players of a certain pedigree. It’s impossible to create a team just of young players. This was the initial project and it will be for the future as well.”

Juventus are currently third in the Serie A table, 10 points adrift of leaders Inter.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Son Heung-min's incredible journey to the top: how the Tottenham star made it

THE XG DEBATE Is anyone really that annoyed by expected goals? Football's strangest new culture war

QUIZ! Can you name every team Manchester United and Manchester City have beaten in a final?