Real Madrid's Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash
With only five days to go before the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid defender Marcelo is back in training.
Marcelo has returned to training with Real Madrid, providing Zinedine Zidane a fitness boost ahead of next week's Champions League last-16 trip to Paris Saint-Germain.
The left-back was a doubt for the game after suffering a hamstring injury during a LaLiga match against Real Betis last month.
But the Brazilian was back in training for Madrid on Thursday, giving the 29-year-old a chance of facing PSG at the Parc des Princes on March 6.
Marcelo scored Madrid's last goal in a 3-1 defeat of PSG in the opening leg.
PSG coach Unai Emery is set to be without star man Neymar due to a foot injury.
Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are on the sidelines for Madrid, the midfielders out of action with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.
and are back training with the rest of the group! March 1, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.