Ribery turned down 'every big club' for Bayern stay

Franck Ribery has revealed that he considered leaving Bayern Munich only to reject advances from a number of Europe's elite clubs.

The 33-year-old has won 18 major trophies, including six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, since moving to the Allianz Arena from Marseille in 2007.

Bayern claimed to have turned down an offer of €65million plus Jose Bosingwa from Chelsea just two years after Ribery had joined - a decision chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claims was a key point in their redevelopment into a major footballing power.

Ribery has now admitted that he was tempted when the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus came calling, but credited president Uli Hoeness and Rummenigge for convincing him to stay.

"Of course I thought about a move," he told Kicker. "In 2008 or 2009, every big club wanted me: Juventus, Inter, Milan, Barca, Real, Chelsea, Manchester...

"In hindsight, I have to thank Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge for speaking regularly to me back then. I've now been here for 10 years and have won everything. My family is doing well and I am happy.

"I have always said Bayern are my last club in Europe. I will play until my knee, my ankle or my back say 'stop'. If I remain free of injury, I might still have two or three more years at the top level.

"I have a really good relationship with Bayern. I might become a coach after retirement, but with the youth teams."

Bayern will meet Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next month - an encounter that Ribery believes is delicately poised.

"That will be tough," he said. "It's two great teams meeting. We have to be in our best shape.

"Our quality is high, but you can't commit any mistakes against Real. Both teams are at the same level."