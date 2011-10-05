Robben ruled out of Dutch qualifiers
By app
Netherlands winger Arjen Robben has pulled out of the squad for the Euro 2012 qualifying matches against Moldova and Sweden.
The Bayern Munich player has a groin injury, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and defender Hedwiges Maduro also withdrew from the squad due to injury earlier this week.
The Dutch, who have already qualified for next year's finals, host Group E rivals Moldova on Friday and visit Sweden on Tuesday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.