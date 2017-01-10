Roma director confident of keeping Manolas

Roma are confident of keeping star centre-back Kostas Manolas in January, despite reported interest from Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho appears keen to add defensive cover to his squad this month, with a protracted move for Benfica's Sweden international Victor Lindelof reportedly hitting the buffers.

Manolas was linked heavily with Arsenal before they signed Shkodran Mustafi in August, while Inter are also thought to rival the Red Devils for Manolas' signature.

Reports in Italy have suggested that €40million would be enough to prise the Greece international away from the Stadio Olimpico, but Roma sporting director Mauro Baldissoni says he is not available for transfer.

Baldissoni told reporters: "Manolas to leave in January? Where would he go? Manchester United? Not to my knowledge.

"I do not think he will leave in January."

Manolas has made 16 league appearances for Roma this season, helping them to second in Serie A, four points off five-time defending champions Juventus.