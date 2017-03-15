Rummenigge agrees with Mourinho: Bayern are not a selling club

Bayern Munich are not a selling club, according to Karl Heinz-Rummenigge, who claimed players are only allowed to leave when they no longer have a key role at Allianz Arena.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho recently said the Old Trafford side are no longer in a position to sign whichever player they want, as clubs such as Bayern, Real Madrid and Barcelona will only sell the stars they do not require.

While some may point to United re-signing Paul Pogba from Juventus for a world-record fee, Rummenigge has endorsed the view of the Red Devils' Portuguese boss, highlighting Bayern's improved global stature.

"I can only agree with Mourinho. No club in the world is able to sign a Bayern Munich player with an ongoing contract if we do not want to sell," Rummenigge told Sport Bild.

"I think that both the best German players and the best players abroad look at Bayern in a different way than six or seven years ago. We have made three Champions League finals since 2010 and made the semi-finals five times over the past five years.

"And our playing style is very attractive for a lot of players as well. Plus we are able to compete with the other big clubs financially. All in all, Bayern have become a more interesting option for players in recent years.

"Bayern are behind Real Madrid in the UEFA club ranking, but ahead of Barcelona. That alone is proof of Bayern's reputation in world football. We have consistently proven ourselves at the top. I think only Madrid are ahead of us as a football brand."

Top of the Bundesliga by 10 points and on track to retain their title, Bayern will face Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals and are waiting to learn their Champions League quarter-final opponents, with the draw for the last eight due to be made on Friday.