Samuel back for Inter after five months out
By app
MILAN - Inter Milan's Argentina defender Walter Samuel has been included in their squad for the Champions League clash at Schalke 04 on Wednesday after missing the last five months because of a cruciate ligament injury.
Doctors expected the centre back to be out for the season after reconstructive surgery but the 33-year-old, who suffered a similar problem in 2007, has quickly recovered having collapsed to the ground in agony in a draw with Brescia on November 7.
An Inter statement said flu victim Wesley Sneijder was also in the squad for the quarter-final second leg in Gelsenkirchen, where holders Inter face an almost impossible task in overturning a shock 5-2 first-leg deficit.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.