Samuel back for Inter after five months out

Doctors expected the centre back to be out for the season after reconstructive surgery but the 33-year-old, who suffered a similar problem in 2007, has quickly recovered having collapsed to the ground in agony in a draw with Brescia on November 7.

An Inter statement said flu victim Wesley Sneijder was also in the squad for the quarter-final second leg in Gelsenkirchen, where holders Inter face an almost impossible task in overturning a shock 5-2 first-leg deficit.