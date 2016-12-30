Semedo focused on Benfica amid United links

Nelson Semedo is "completely focused" on Benfica despite being linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United.

The full-back has been dubbed the 'new Dani Alves' by some after breaking into the Benfica first-team last season and cementing his place this term.

Semedo has been an ever-present for Rui Vitoria's side in the Primeira Liga this term, helping them open up a four-point lead over rivals Porto after 15 matches.

His performances have led to talk of a bid from United in January, but Semedo is seemingly happy to stay put at the Estadio da Luz.

"You can rest easy," he said after their Taca de Liga win over Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

"I'm completely focused on Benfica and I'm hoping to continue here for many years to come."

United have previously been heavily linked with Semedo's team-mate Victor Lindelof to boost their central defensive options, and the 22-year-old did not feature in the cup win.

Coach Rui Vitoria rejected that was because of United's interest and remains confident he is also committed to Benfica.

"Tomorrow [Friday] he [Lindelof] will be training with us," he said. "He sat out of the 18 as did others.

"The president knows what to do with the fortunes of the club.

"There is no player who is not committed to Benfica."