Sick Maduro out of Dutch squad
ROTTERDAM - Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has added Ron Vlaar to his squad for Wednesday's friendly international against Austria after Hedwiges Maduro pulled out because of illness.
The Dutch FA (KNVB) said in a statement on Wednesday that the Valencia defender has flu and becomes the fourth player to withdraw from the squad after Rafael van der Vaart, Nigel de Jong and Robin van Persie.
