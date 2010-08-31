Sudan avoids international ban

Football's world governing body (FIFA) threatened to suspend Sudan, ranked just 121 in the world, after Khartoum barred some candidates from standing in the original FA election held on July 26.

FIFA, which requires governments to refrain from meddling in national football federations, said it did not recognise the original vote and gave the African nation until the end of August to re-run the election.

"We can confirm that the elections in Sudan took place on Saturday as foreseen and that FIFA accepts the results of these elections," FIFA said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Sudan will now play its opening African Nations Cup qualifier against Congo on September 4, the FA said, and will host the continent's CHAN tournament for Africans playing in local leagues next year.

