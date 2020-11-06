Sundowns part ways with Head Of Technical Jose Ramon

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that Jose Ramon Alexanko has left his role as the Head of Technical at the club.

The former Barcelona academy coach was brough into Downs last year as the head of technical working to put club wide structures in place, from academy through to the first team.

The Spaniard was publicly backed by club president Patrice Motsepe on several occasions, but the technical advisor has been forced to leave the club due to personal family matters in Spain.

The club announced the news in a statement on Friday morning which read:

“Mamelodi Sundowns today announced that due to personal family matters in Spain, Jose Ramon Alesanco will not continue as the Head of Technical at Mamelodi Sundowns.

📲Full Media Release: https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/XnQQVyYDulNovember 6, 2020

Mamelodi Sundowns is thankful and expresses its gratitude to Jose Ramon Alesanco for the good work he did at the Academy and at the Senior Club.

The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe thanked Alesanco for his dedication, hard work, professionalism and for his contribution to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns wishes Jose Ramon Alesanco and Zigor Salcedo everything of the best and will continue to be in contact with Jose Ramon Alesanco and Zigor Salcedo.”