Torreira focused on Uruguay amid Arsenal links

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira is focused only on the World Cup despite continued speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.

The 22-year-old is widely tipped to become Unai Emery's third signing at Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners already bringing in Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno, but any move is unlikely until after Torreira's involvement in Russia.

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero claimed earlier this week that a deal is done for Torreira, who has featured twice for his country in the tournament, both times off the bench.

However, when asked if a transfer was complete, Torreira told reporters: "I don’t know. At the moment, the most important thing is playing for my country.

"Arsenal are a good team, one of the most important in the world, but at this moment I am focused on playing for my country."

While Torreira prioritises playing for his country at the World Cup, Ferrero appears to have held negotiations with Arsenal, as he announced the two clubs had agreed a fee.

"Torreira has left for €30m. I bought him from Pescara when nobody believed in him," he told TMW.

"We took a gamble on him and we won, paying just €3m. The money that comes in will be used to capitalise the company."