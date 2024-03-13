Tottenham Hotspur have edge over Real Madrid to sign 'indispensable' defender, compared to Paolo Maldini: report

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as transfer rivals to Liverpool for the services of an excellent Juventus defender.

Spurs were linked with Juve wide man Samuel Iling-Junior in December, but Italian outlet Numero Diez now claims they have turned their interests to Cambiaso, who has helped keep former Chelsea youngster Iling-Junior out of Max Allegri’s side this season.

24-year-old Cambiaso has been a key player for Juve this season, claiming three goals and four assists in 27 appearances for the club while playing a variety of full-back and wing-back roles on both flanks.

Real Madrid, Tottenham and Liverpool face struggle to prise Andrea Cambiaso away from Juventus

Andrea Cambiaso is a wanted man (Image credit: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Liverpool were linked with Cambiaso last summer, but are not mentioned in the latest reports. Instead, Real Madrid, Lyon, and ‘numerous Bundesliga clubs’ are instead being presented as potential rivals to Tottenham.

However, Numero Diez – who cite Cambiaso’s agent as their source – add that Juventus remain firm in their resolve not to sell a player who they regard as indispensable… unless Real Madrd were to make an irresistible offer. Which sort of renders the ‘indispensable’ thing meaningless, when you think about it.

Former AC Milan defender Mauro Tassoti worked with Cambiaso at Bologna, and heaped praise on the youngster in December.

Cambiaso has earned comparisons with the legendary Paolo Maldini (Image credit: Getty Images)

He told Gazzetta dello Sport, “I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.

“But Cambiaso has now made a rapid jump. In Bologna, he did very well. And at Juventus, when given the chance to play, he made the most of it.”

Tasotti believes Cambiaso has all the makings of a potential long-term star in Turin, adding: “Cambiaso is humble and serious. I see him at Juventus for the next ten years.”

