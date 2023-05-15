Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski to move this summer: report

Tottenham will reject the option to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus this summer on a permanent deal.

That's according to reports in Italy that say that the Swedish winger is set to return to Serie A with Spurs failing to qualify for the Champions League this season. The Lilywhites slumped to another defeat at the weekend at the hands of Aston Villa, ending their slim hopes of getting into the top four.

Tottenham now sit on 57 points, nine behind Manchester United who are clinging onto fourth at current – but with just two games remaining of the campaign.

Tottenham have endured a tough campaign this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The deal for Kulusevski included a clause that would allow the No.21 to become a Tottenham player permanently upon the completion of Champions League qualification this term. Without that, Spurs would have to negotiate from scratch.

According to Corriere dello Sport (opens in new tab), however, Tottenham have already informed Juventus that they will not be pursuing a move for Kulusevski.

The deal for Kulusevski was brokered by former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who negotiated the move with his former employers, Juve, in January of last year. Not only has Paratici now left north London (opens in new tab), however, it is unclear as to who the manager of the club will be next season and whether they will favour using a front three similar to the one that Antonio Conte achieved top four with last season.

Still just 23 years old, Kulusevski had a huge impact on Spurs upon his arrival last season, managing 13 goals and assists in just 18 appearances. He has struggled a little more this term, however, registering just eight in 28, including just two goals.

Dejan Kulusevski looks unlikely to remain at Spurs (Image credit: Getty)

Juventus sit second in Serie A behind runaway champions Napoli, looking able to offer Champions League football next season despite a points deduction midseason which was later chalked off.

Kulusevski is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

