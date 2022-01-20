Tottenham report: Spurs to make sensational swap deal with former boss Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur could be about to do a deal with the devil, as manager Antonio Conte agrees a swap transfer with Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

Sport Witness claim that the Italian and the Portuguese could well find a compromise for the future of Tanguy Ndombele, Tottenham's record signing, who is expected to leave north London this month.

Ndombele's best form in a white shirt came under Mourinho, during the 58-year-old's 18 months or so at the club. Now, it's been reported by Sport Witness that the current Roma manager wants to bring the French talent to the Eternal City to improve his squad.

And Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout could be heading the other way, with the French central midfielder apparently a target for Conte.

Ndombele arrived in north London with a lot of expectation, following a £60m move from Lyon. The Frenchman was one of the last signings of the Mauricio Pochettino era but only played a few months under the Argentinian, before his sacking.

It was in the 2019/20 season that the Lilywhites saw the best of Ndombele – but now Conte is prepared to cut his losses on the player. Former Aston Villa star Veretout meanwhile has enjoyed a solid season in Serie A.

Tottenham are interested in rebuilding their squad, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Paulo Dybala and Adama Traore all tipped for moves to Conte's team.

Veretout is valued at £27m on Transfermarkt.

