Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane hopes Manchester City make bid soon

Harry Kane is hoping Manchester City submit an official offer for his services sooner rather than later, according to reports.

The England captain was left out of the matchday squad as Tottenham beat Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 on Sunday.

Spurs rallied without their talisman and registered their fourth consecutive victory over City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane still wants to leave his boyhood club and hopes City will push ahead in their pursuit of him this week, writes the Daily Telegraph.

The Premier League champions are said to be considering an offer of £120m plus add-ons.

That would represent a new British transfer record were it go through, surpassing City's recent purchase of Jack Grealish for £100m.

But Tottenham continue to insist they have no intention of selling their most prized asset this summer.

They assert that City have left it far too late to prise Kane away from north London, with only two weeks of the transfer window remaining.

Daniel Levy, the long-serving Spurs chairman, values the striker at £160m - a fee City are not willing to pay.

It certainly looks increasingly likely that Kane's desire to move to the Etihad Stadium will not be realised this summer.

Tottenham have very little time to sign a replacement, who would almost certainly not be of the same quality as Kane.

They are also protected by the fact that the England international still has three years left to run on a deal he signed in 2018.

"He worked in the morning, I don't know what he is going to do [to watch the game]," Nuno Espirito Santo said of Kane before Sunday's victory.

"He is preparing himself for when he is ready to join the group and help the team.

"Look, Harry Kane is one of the best players in the world, honestly. We are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready and help the team. We still have to go to Portugal [for the Europa Conference League qualifier] then we think about Wolves [on Sunday]."

