Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho sacked due to fears over 10 players walking out

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reportedly fired Jose Mourinho because he was worried that keeping the manager would result in 10 first-team players leaving the club.

The Portuguese boss was dismissed on Monday after 17 months in charge and just days before Spurs’ League Cup final clash with Manchester City.

The timing of the decision took many by surprise, but Eurosport has revealed that Levy’s call was made with the summer transfer window in mind.

Levy felt he was at risk of up to 10 players requesting transfers in the summer if Mourinho stayed on.

Members of the squad in north London had grown unhappy with the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager in charge.

The thought of losing Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Gareth Bale was of particular concern to Levy, as they are three of his favourite players.

Spurs are determined not to sell their captain and they are hopeful that with the arrival of a new manager, Kane will sign a new contract.

Bale’s future remains up in the air and he previously suggested the plan is to return to Real Madrid when his loan ends this summer.

However, Spurs will have the first option to sign the Wales winger at the end of the season and could bring him in on the same terms again.

As for Alli, PSG’s interest in the England midfielder has reduced and Spurs are hopeful that he can return to his best form under a new manager after being largely overlooked by Mourinho.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE European Super League: Is it just a bluff to get more out of the Champions League?

FEATURE Jose Mourinho: What next for the Special One?

QUIZ! Can you name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table?