Tottenham’s new stadium to finally host first Premier League game in April

Tottenham’s new stadium will finally host its first Premier League game in the first week of April.

The 62,000-capacity ground, built on the site of the old White Hart Lane, was due to open in September but has been hit by delays, with fears growing it would not host a match at all during this campaign.

Spurs will host two test events in late March to gain a safety certificate, after which they will face either Brighton or Crystal Palace at the new venue in the first week of April, subject to Brighton’s progress in the FA Cup.

New Stadium: Test Event Matches and Opening Game Update 😊 #SpursNewStadium ⚪️ #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 8, 2019

Brighton have been drawn away to Millwall in the sixth round of the FA Cup, with the match on March 17.

A Tottenham statement said: “We have held discussions with the Premier League and UEFA. The following has been agreed with the Premier League, Brighton and Crystal Palace to ensure that our first game is a Premier League match prior to a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match.

“If Brighton win their FA Cup quarter-final match on Sunday 17th March we shall play Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3rd April and Brighton on 23rd/24th April.

“If Brighton lose their FA Cup quarter-final match on Sunday 17th March we shall play Brighton on 6th/7th April (subject to Champions League scheduling) and Crystal Palace on 23rd/24th April.”

Construction work at the new stadium has suffered many delays (Steven Paston/PA)

The Champions League quarter-finals will be played on April 9/10 and 16/17, with Spurs progressing after completing a 4-0 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund this week.

The test events at the new stadium will see Tottenham Under-18s play Southampton on March 24 before a Legends match on March 30.

The stadium will operate with a capacity of 30,000 for the under-18s match and 45,000 for the Legends match.