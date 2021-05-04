Transfer news: Erling Haaland could cost interested clubs an extra £34m - report

A deal to sign Erling Haaland could cost an additional £34m due to payments demanded by the player’s agent and father, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is perhaps the most in-demand player in world football going into the summer.

Haaland has been linked with major clubs around Europe, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Norway international has scored 53 goals in 56 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

His current employers are keen to keep hold of him beyond this season, but a failure to qualify for the Champions League could change Dortmund’s stance.

Edin Terzic’s side are one point adrift of the top four in the Bundesliga with three games remaining.

Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl says he expects Haaland to still be a Dortmund player next term.

“I understand that Erling Haaland will play for Borussia Dortmund in the new season,” Kehl told Sport1 .

“Erling totally agrees. I see him every day and I can say that he completely identifies with the club.”

Some have suggested that such pronouncements are part of Dortmund’s plan to drive up the price for the 20-year-old.

And according to RAC1 , the overall fee for Haaland could be driven up even further by Mino Raiola, his agent, and his father Alf-Inge.

Both men reportedly want £17m each for their part in facilitating a deal for Haaland, who joined Dortmund for just £19.5m in January of last year.

Their demands could inadvertently delay Haaland’s departure from Signal Iduna Park, with many sides around Europe struggling financially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Reports suggest Haaland will be available for around £66m next summer due to a release clause in his contract that will become active at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dortmund return to Bundesliga action against RB Leipzig this weekend.

