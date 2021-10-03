Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe still keen to join Real Madrid from PSG - report

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe still wants to move to Real Madrid next summer, according to reports.

The France international was keen to secure a switch to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu during the recent transfer window.

PSG turned down an offer of £171.7m for the World Cup winner on deadline day.

That is despite the fact that Mbappe is out of contract in 2022 and can therefore walk away as a free agent.

PSG remain hopeful that they can persuade the 22-year-old to put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 giants might even be willing to include a release clause in a new deal for Mbappe.

The club believes that spending a season playing alongside both Neymar and Lionel Messi could convince the former Monaco forward to stay put.

But according to Marca, Mbappe's desire to join Madrid on a free transfer is undimmed.

The Frenchman is said to have long dreamed of playing for los Blancos and he is happy to wait until next year to realise that ambition.

PSG continue to put pressure on Mbappe to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, and key figures at the club continue to publicly intimate that the forward will do exactly that.

But the Spanish publication states that nothing has changed since the end of the transfer window.

The photograph of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar celebrating after PSG's recent victory over Manchester City is not indicative of a change of heart.

Madrid will be free to hold discussions with Mbappe as early as January 1, although he is unlikely to go as far as signing a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants.

The 22-year-old remains Madrid's top target ahead of a summer in which they could also make moves for Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

EUROPE Champions League groups ranked by difficulty

FEATURE How does Erling Haaland's goalscoring record compare to that of Messi, Ronaldo Lewandowski and Mbappe at the same age?