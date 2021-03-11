Transfer news: Premier League clubs on red alert as Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is cast into doubt

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici says a contract extension for Cristiano Ronaldo is “not on the agenda” right now.

The Serie A giants were knocked out of the Champions League with an away-goals defeat by Porto on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri have now been eliminated from Europe’s foremost competition before the semi-finals in each of Ronaldo’s three seasons at the club.

The Portugal international has impressed in Serie A but there have been suggestions that his overbearing presence has actually harmed the club in continental competition.

Juventus reached the Champions League final in 2015 and 2017, before Ronaldo had moved to Italy.

The 36-year-old, who is seeking to win Europe’s major prize with a third different club after triumphs with Manchester United and Real Madrid, is under contract in Turin until 2022.

And Juve appear relaxed about the fact that Ronaldo has only 15 months remaining on his deal.

“Fortunately, there's a year left on his contract; we have time eventually to discuss it with him,” Paratici told Sky Italia .

"Let's just say it's not on the agenda right now. Cristiano has his career in his hands. Always with these great players you know that when they decide to end their experience with one team and move on to another experience, it's they who decide, and you have to respect that decision.

"We have to consider how he will feel in order to continue or not once his contract expires."

Premier League clubs will no doubt be keeping close tabs on the situation, with Ronaldo said to be keen to remain in the European game beyond next season.

Meanwhile, Andrea Pirlo’s job has come under threat since Juve’s loss to Porto on Tuesday.

The Italian was a surprise choice to succeed Maurizio Sarri last summer given his lack of managerial experience.

Juventus are currently third in the Serie A standings, 10 points adrift of table-topping Inter.

