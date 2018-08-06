United's Tuanzebe returns to Villa on loan
With Manchester United seemingly looking for a senior option in defence, 20-year-old Axel Tuanzebe has returned to Aston Villa on loan.
Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has returned to Aston Villa on a season-long loan amid increased speculation that Jose Mourinho is chasing a senior centre-back.
Tuanzebe, 20, joined Villa on a temporary basis in January and played five times in the Championship as Steve Bruce's side reached the play-off final, where they lost 1-0 to Fulham.
The England Under-21 international, who can play in the centre or at full-back, featured in each of United's six pre-season fixtures, but has now signed a deal for the duration of 2018-19 at Villa Park.
United are said to be looking to bring in a senior defender before the transfer window closes on Thursday, with Harry Maguire, Jerome Boateng and Toby Alderweireld all reported targets.
Tuanzebe will be aiming for regular first-team football at Villa, but will not be available as they begin their campaign against Hull City on Monday.
August 6, 2018
