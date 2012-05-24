Valencia sign Portugal defender Pereira

Pereira is in Portugal's European Championship squad and has been a regular starter in defence since Bento took charge of the national team in 2010.

"Sporting reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Joao Pereira for a set fee of 3.7 million euros and a variable fee of 526,000 euros, depending on whether Valencia participates in the Champions League group phase or not," Sporting wrote in a statement published by Portuguese regulator CMVM.

Pereira is a speedy defender who likes to attack and catch opponents off-balance.