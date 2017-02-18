'Vamosss!!!' - Bale ecstatic after scoring on Real Madrid return

Gareth Bale says he loved being back on the pitch for Real Madrid after scoring on his return from three months out injured against Espanyol.

The Wales international marked his return from an ankle injury with a strike seven minutes from time to seal a 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, finishing off Isco's throughball to cap a rapid counterattack.

Alvaro Morata – the man Bale replaced for the final 19 minutes – had put Madrid ahead with a header in the first half, also assisted by the impressive Isco.

The win put Madrid four points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table and Bale was ecstatic to be back in the fold.

He wrote on Twitter: "Vamosss!!! Absolutely loved being back on that Bernabeu pitch! Thanks to all the fans for the amazing welcome back."

Bale's goal resumes his stunning run of form in front of goal for Madrid. He now has 23 goals in his last 28 league matches.

His last appearance had come in November against Sporting CP in the Champions League group stage.