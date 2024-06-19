WATCH: Albania stun Croatia with an incredible early goal

Albania are clearly keen to come out of the traps firing at Euro 2024. After stunning Italy in the first few minutes of their opening group game, they wasted little time in netting another early goal against Croatia.

Jasir Asani’s whipped cross from the right flank only needed the slightest of touches from Qazim Laci to send it past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who might think he could have done better when he reflects on the game later.



The ease with which Asani was able to cross and the lack of defenders around Laci will be a major concern for Croatia, who looked vulnerable defensively in their 3-0 defeat to Spain.

🚨 GOAL: Croatia 0-1 Albania!LACI HEADS ALBANIA INTO THE LEAD! 🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/Ui97kJ9KHXJune 19, 2024

It was a goal that put Albania on the front foot in a game they began with real enthusiasm and energy, buoyed by the vocal backing of their supporters in Hamburg.

Both teams came into the match knowing that a win was essential after defeats in their first games. Croatia, especially, are in need of a victory after their heavy defeat to Spain and with Italy still to play in their final group fixture.

Albania, meanwhile, are very much the underdogs having been placed into what many described as the Group of Death, with the three other nations tipped by most to progress into the last 16.

But Albania have performed admirably so far and Laci’s early goal vs a Croatia side with an impressive track record at recent tournaments only strengthens their case to become the tournament's dark horses.

