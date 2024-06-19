WATCH: Albania stun Croatia with an incredible early goal

An unreal cross, weak defending, and Albania took a shock lead

Albania's midfielder #14 Qazim Laci celebrates scoring the opening goal with fans during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Croatia and Albania at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on June 19, 2024
Qazim Laci celebrates scoring the opening goal vs Croatia in Hamburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Albania are clearly keen to come out of the traps firing at Euro 2024. After stunning Italy in the first few minutes of their opening group game, they wasted little time in netting another early goal against Croatia.

Jasir Asani’s whipped cross from the right flank only needed the slightest of touches from Qazim Laci to send it past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who might think he could have done better when he reflects on the game later.

The ease with which Asani was able to cross and the lack of defenders around Laci will be a major concern for Croatia, who looked vulnerable defensively in their 3-0 defeat to Spain.

