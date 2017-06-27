Trending

WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann's NBA impressions

By

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and C.J. McCollum from the NBA got together in Madrid to play some basketball.

When worlds collide, the results are often entertaining.

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum made a trip to Madrid to visit Atletico Madrid star, and basketball enthusiast, Antoine Griezmann to shoot some hoops.

While doing so, Griezmann quizzed McCollum on some of his peers' habits on the court in NBA. 

The result was fantastic.

Greizmann – who was tipped to join Manchester United before signing a new contract with Atletico – has also been enjoying his off-season in the United States. 

​The France international has been spotted watching the LA Galaxy in MLS, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers.