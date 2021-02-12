Watch: Tuchel, Abraham reacts to booking FA Cup quarter-final spot

Trending

Hear from Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and striker Tammy Abraham after their hard-fought win away to Barnsley to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Blues will now advance to the quarter-finals of the competition, where they will take on another South Yorkshire side as they prepare to host Sheffield United.

