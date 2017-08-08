Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
Richarlison has joined Watford from Fluminense, despite reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.
Watford have secured the signing of forward Richarlison from Fluminense on a five-year contract.
The Brazil Under-20 international had been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea but arrives at Vicarage Road for a reported £11.2million fee.
Richarlison is the latest in a string of new recruits, with Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cleverley having already signed up under new Watford boss Marco Silva.
The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 67 appearances for his former club.
| Delighted to confirm that Richarlison has signed for on a five-year deal.Info August 8, 2017
Watford begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.
