Watford’s FA Cup semi-final win over Wolves in pictures

Gerard Deulofeu netted a brace to inspire Watford to a 3-2 comeback victory over Wolves to reach the FA Cup final.
Goals from Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez put Wolves 2-0 up but Deulofeu’s first and a 90th-minute penalty from Troy Deeney sent the tie to extra-time, where the Spaniard struck again to send the Hornets to only their second FA Cup final.
Here, we take a look at some of the best photographs from Sunday’s semi-final clash at Wembley.
