Wes Brown insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man for Manchester United

Wes Brown believes Manchester United must keep faith with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a poor run of form.

Burnley ran out 2-0 winners at Old Trafford on Wednesday to condemn United to their eighth defeat of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils have now lost four of their last seven encounters in all competitions, and sit six points behind Chelsea in the race for fourth place.

Solskjaer has come in for criticism following the loss to Burnley, although United supporters have reserved most of their ire for the Glazers and Ed Woodward.

And Brown insists Solskjaer is the man to turn the situation around at Old Trafford.

“Listen, Ole understands the club as much as I do, if not more," the former United defender told the Independent.

"He understands what the club needs and where it needs to be again. That will take time but at the same time, he understands what the players need to understand about it.

“Everyone needs to perform every game. We can't have mixed games with three or four players slacking off, that's not how the game works.

"Everybody has to play at 100% and be committed, and first of all, that's what we need from the lads.”

Solskjaer has been praised for giving opportunities to several young players this season, with academy products Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams all thriving under his management.

And Brown is pleased to see his former club stick to their principle of promoting from the youth ranks.

"You ask about players to watch, you ask the coaches,” he added. “If anything these are the guys who understand more than anyone. You could buy people from all over the world but these guys understand what the club is about.

“The main thing is consistency. You can have a good season, a good year, but you've always got to keep training and learning from the older lads.

"In football, you can always learn. Keep your feet on the ground. That's basically it. It's your dream to play for Manchester United but also to win trophies and that's what we've got to get back to.”

United face Tranmere in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

