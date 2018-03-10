West Ham 0 Burnley 3: Wood double overshadowed by crowd issues

West Ham suffered a 3-0 defeat to Burnley in a game marred by crowd trouble, both on and off the pitch, at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute Chris Wood scored twice after Ashley Barnes' 66th-minute opener as Sean Dyche's visitors made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

However, the focus was less about football and more on the actions of West Ham's fans, with three separate pitch invasions forcing referee Lee Mason to hold up proceedings.

A pair of fans entered the field of play - with one clashing with West Ham captain Mark Noble - after Barnes fired a left-footed rocket beyond the recalled Joe Hart to break the deadlock.

There were also further stoppages in play after both of Wood's goals, with one intruder planting the corner flag in the centre circle in a show of frustration.

Others vented their feelings about co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold in the stands as a day when the club paid tribute to former captain Bobby Moore - who died 25 years ago - became memorable for all the wrong reasons.