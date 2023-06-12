The EFL 2023/24 season is fast approaching, with the new campaign kicking off on Saturday 5 August.

Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City all drop into the Championship, with all three looking to bounce back immediately and return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

That's easier said than done, though, with a strong division welcoming Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday up from League One. Going the other way are Reading, Blackpool and Wigan.

Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton and Carlisle all take up the places vacated by relegated side Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe, MK Dons and Accrington Stanley in League One. Wrexham and Notts County, meanwhile, are expecting strong campaigns in League Two after gaining promotion from the National League.

But when are the EFL fixtures for the 2023/24 season released? FourFourTwo details everything you need to know about the upcoming announcement for the Championship, League One and League Two below.

When are the EFL fixtures for the 2023/24 season released?

The EFL fixtures for the 2023/24 season will be released on Thursday 22 June at 09:00 BST, with dates for all 1656 games the 72 clubs will play across the three divisions announced.

Some dates are subject to change, with TV broadcasters selecting fixtures for live coverage, while a team's progression in a cup competition can also postpone other scheduled matches. The main bulk of fixtures released on the aforementioned date will largely remain the same, though.

Each individual club will release their own set of fixtures on Thursday 22 June, with the EFL also announcing the dates of the Carabao Cup final - February 25 - and EFL Trophy - April 7.

As usual, Wembley will also host the play-off finals for the Championship, League One and League Two, despite the Champions League final also being played at the stadium in 2024, too. This means the play-off finals will take place across two weekend in May, with the Championship showpiece event on Sunday 26 May.